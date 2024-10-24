Small flying objects increasingly frequent on Romania's sky amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine

The radar system of the Romanian Army spotted again two unidentified flying objects close to the border with Ukraine on the night of October 23 to 24, when two F-16 fighter jets were lifted to monitor the objects but failed to establish visual contact.

Eventually, the radar also lost contact, and the military will now investigate potential areas of impact, News.ro reported.

"The radars continuously tracked the target's path, which headed towards the municipality of Tulcea, with the radar signal for this target being lost at around 21:00, 12 km northeast of the town. At approximately 21:20, radar surveillance systems once again detected an air target signal in an area 2 km northwest of Lake Razim. This target, most likely different from the first, followed a route towards Mihai Viteazu in Constanţa county and later towards Jurilovca in Tulcea county, where it disappeared from the radar at around 21:40, 9 km northwest of the locality," the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reported.

Such events are increasingly frequent, and the routes followed by the objects, which are highly likely Russian drones, are rather diverse.

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)