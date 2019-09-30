Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 13:26
Events
Flamenco performance in Bucharest this October
30 September 2019
Guitarist José María Gallardo del Rey and dancer Ana Morales will deliver a flamenco performance in Bucharest. The show is scheduled for October 8, at Odeon Theater.

The performance, titled Fluye, is occasioned by Spain’s National Day, celebrated on October 12. It will bring together flamenco pieces - bolero, fandango and soleá- and classical Spanish music works such as Isaac Albéniz’s Sevilla, Manuel de Falla’s Farruca, and the folk songs of Federico García Lorca.

José María Gallardo del Rey has collaborated with artists such as Plácido Domingo, Elina Garança and Teresa Berganza, and his works are performed at festivals worldwide. He delivered concerts at the Carnegie Hall, the Tokyo Opera, Vienna’s Konzerthaus or the Paris Opera.

Barcelona native Ana Morales studied with masters such as Rafael Campallo, Alejandro Granados, Juana Amaya, Eva la Hierbabuena, Isabel Bayón and Andrés Marín. She received the Giraldillo trophy at the 2019 Seville Dance Biennale, three Lorca awards for choreography, female performance, and flamenco performance, the Desplante award at the 2009 Cante de las Minas International Festival, and the free dance award at the 2004 La Perla de Cádiz Flamenco Dance National Competition.

Tickets can be purchased from the theater’s ticket office or website.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

40