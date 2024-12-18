Macro

Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fitch Ratings announced on December 17 that it revised the outlook on Romania's long-term forex Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to negative from stable while affirming the IDR at the latest investment-grade level (BBB-).

"Political uncertainty has increased to high levels, and our assessment is that it will likely have a significant adverse effect on fiscal consolidation," the rating agency explained.

The presidential election process was annulled by the Constitutional Court after the surprise first-round victory of the ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu due to alleged foreign/Russian election interference. The court also extended the mandate of the current president, Klaus Iohannis, originally due to end on December 21, 2024, until a new president is elected.

Fitch expects Romania's general government deficit to increase to 8.2% of GDP in 2024, above its previous August review forecast of 7.2%.

Although Fitch assumes fiscal consolidation will start in 2025, it revised up the general government deficit forecast to 7.5% of GDP in 2025 and 6.8% in 2026 – more than double the current projected 'BBB' median averaging 3.2% in 2025-2026. 

"In our view, fiscal consolidation is likely to face difficult trade-offs due to the potential adverse impact on already subdued economic growth and the risk that financial markets volatility could push up the interest costs, further weakening the fiscal position," the rating agency commented.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erik Lattwein/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fitch Ratings announced on December 17 that it revised the outlook on Romania's long-term forex Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to negative from stable while affirming the IDR at the latest investment-grade level (BBB-).

"Political uncertainty has increased to high levels, and our assessment is that it will likely have a significant adverse effect on fiscal consolidation," the rating agency explained.

The presidential election process was annulled by the Constitutional Court after the surprise first-round victory of the ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu due to alleged foreign/Russian election interference. The court also extended the mandate of the current president, Klaus Iohannis, originally due to end on December 21, 2024, until a new president is elected.

Fitch expects Romania's general government deficit to increase to 8.2% of GDP in 2024, above its previous August review forecast of 7.2%.

Although Fitch assumes fiscal consolidation will start in 2025, it revised up the general government deficit forecast to 7.5% of GDP in 2025 and 6.8% in 2026 – more than double the current projected 'BBB' median averaging 3.2% in 2025-2026. 

"In our view, fiscal consolidation is likely to face difficult trade-offs due to the potential adverse impact on already subdued economic growth and the risk that financial markets volatility could push up the interest costs, further weakening the fiscal position," the rating agency commented.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erik Lattwein/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 December 2024
M&A
Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value
18 December 2024
Energy
Sale of E.ON Romania to Hungary’s MVM is not a done deal, energy minister says
18 December 2024
Macro
Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty
17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access
17 December 2024
Politics
US senators condemn Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Macro
Romania’s minimum wage remains among EU’s lowest despite steady increases
17 December 2024
Energy
E.ON seeks to sell its Romanian energy supply business to Hungary's state-owned MVM