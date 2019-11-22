Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 08:13
Business
Romanian lender BCR gets Fitch rating for planned unsecured bonds
22 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch has assigned the upcoming senior unsecured notes announced by Romania’s second-biggest lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR; BBB+/Stable) a BBB+ expected long-term rating, with the final rating contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The notes are rated in line with BCR's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) because they will constitute direct, unsecured and senior obligations of the bank.

In turn, the IDR of BCR reflects support from its majority owner Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, A/Stable), and is capped at the level of the Country Ceiling, at two notches above Romania's BBB-/stable sovereign Long-Term IDR. Fitch says that it assumes the benefit of Erste’s support to apply to the notes in the same manner as it applies to BCR's IDR.

BCR, the local subsidiary of Austrian group Erste, announced that it plans to sell bonds denominated in local currency to qualified investors and list them on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The size of the bond issue is still to be announced.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/BCR)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 08:13
Business
Romanian lender BCR gets Fitch rating for planned unsecured bonds
22 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch has assigned the upcoming senior unsecured notes announced by Romania’s second-biggest lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR; BBB+/Stable) a BBB+ expected long-term rating, with the final rating contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The notes are rated in line with BCR's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) because they will constitute direct, unsecured and senior obligations of the bank.

In turn, the IDR of BCR reflects support from its majority owner Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, A/Stable), and is capped at the level of the Country Ceiling, at two notches above Romania's BBB-/stable sovereign Long-Term IDR. Fitch says that it assumes the benefit of Erste’s support to apply to the notes in the same manner as it applies to BCR's IDR.

BCR, the local subsidiary of Austrian group Erste, announced that it plans to sell bonds denominated in local currency to qualified investors and list them on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The size of the bond issue is still to be announced.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/BCR)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Voting starts in the Diaspora – live data
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors deny media reports about calling president’s opponent to questioning just before second election round
21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Klaus Iohannis, the president who hopes to win another term?
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40