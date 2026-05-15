Fitch upgrades long-term issuer rating of Romanian CEC Bank

Rating agency Fitch has upgraded CEC Bank's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) from BB to BB+, with a stable outlook, and assigned long-term and short-term deposit ratings of BBB- and F3, respectively.

The long-term deposit rating is positioned two notches above the bank's viability rating, reflecting Fitch's assessment of the high level of depositor protection following the revised methodology, according to information provided by the bank.

Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings assigned to CEC Bank following the publication of the updated methodology for bank ratings on May 8, 2026.

"Through these actions, Fitch recognizes CEC Bank's strong capital position and significant level of the resolution liability buffer (MREL), which ensures high loss-absorbing capacity and strengthens the bank's resilience in stress scenarios, supporting depositor safety and senior lender protection. These decisions represent an important external validation of CEC Bank's conservative financial profile, prudent risk management, and constant focus on maintaining solid capital and liquidity levels, as essential elements of the Bank's strategy that support confidence, stability, and sustainable growth," CEC Bank said.

iulian@romania-insider.com