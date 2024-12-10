Romanian startup FieldOS secures EUR 500,000 from BCR Seed Starter

BCR Seed Starter, the corporate venture capital (CVC) company established by a BCR, announced an investment of EUR 500,000 in FieldOS, the SaaS platform for field activity management and asset maintenance founded by Cristian Dragomir and Ion Gavrilescu. It is BCR Seed Starter's first investment.

The funds will be used for product development, accelerating growth in the local market, and expanding the company's operations in North America. The company expects to end 2024 with annual revenues of approximately EUR 400,000 - more than double the previous year - and more than 20 clients, including multinational companies from sectors such as retail, facility and property management, education, security services, and HoReCa.

FieldOS, founded in 2021, is a digital one-stop shop for managing field employees and their resources, ensuring proactive and predictive asset maintenance operations.

"The investment in FieldOS marks the first financing round fully led and covered by BCR Seed Starter. We support a team of founders who have demonstrated a strong vision and the ability to deliver scalable solutions for digitalizing field activity management. Ion Gavrilescu and Cristi Dragomir impressed us immediately with their resilience, pragmatism, and the perfect blend of technical and commercial skills. Additionally, the positive client feedback and the immense digitalization potential in this sector strengthened our confidence in their success," Adrian Roșoagă, Chief Investment Officer of BCR Seed Starter, said.

"This funding is directed toward accelerating growth in the Romanian market and expanding to initial international clients, focusing on North America. It also prepares the company for a larger funding round anticipated in 2026," he added.

"For 2025, we are prepared to actively target the North American market—a dynamic market with significant potential in the 'field services' area. We already have partnerships with distributors and resellers and have held numerous meetings and demos. What we admire about this market is their appetite for trying new solutions and their transactional approach to business. Additionally, we will continue to grow in Romania, where we have started to gain strong traction and receive numerous recommendations. We have a solid pipeline at the moment and aim to at least double our revenues next year, with a significant part coming from our international clients," Ion Gavrilescu, co-founder of FieldOS, said.

Launched in January 2024, BCR Seed Starter invests up to EUR 600,000 per ticket in technology startups seeking seed-stage funding. The company aims to support startups that optimize banking processes, expand BCR's service portfolio, or integrate ESG standards.

(Photo: the FieldOS founders, image from BCR Seed Starter)

simona@romania-insider.com