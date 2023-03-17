RO-born startup FieldOS eyes EUR 620,000 financing round, plans expansion to US, UK

FieldOS, a startup that has launched a mobile solution to solve the real-time problems that a physical asset would have, is targeting a round of EUR 620,000, of which EUR 200,000 on SeedBlink, an investment platform that enables the ﬁnancing of European technology startups.

The sum will be used mainly for the company's international expansion in the restaurant segment in the US and the office and residential building area in the UK, the company said.

The EUR 420,000 round is mainly invested by business angels Liviu Munteanu and Mihai Guran, plus the technology provider IT Genetics.

Through the FieldOS software, the employees of the companies that own and use physical assets (such as pieces of equipment, types of machinery, and properties) can participate in real-time with the support teams and contractors to solve problems that may occur in certain locations or on different equipment. This makes the collaboration between customers/employees and the support teams/contractors a direct one.

The platform ensures that everyone involved (customers, employees, support teams) stays connected during the problem-resolution process through automated dispatch rules, smart alerts and escalation protocols. The solution is available on mobile devices and allows users to signal the issues to the support teams, discuss or exchange photos and videos, and attempt to solve the issues by themselves.

The solution was launched in January 2020 by Cristian Dragomir (CEO) and Ion Gavrilescu (managing director), two specialists with 20 years of experience in the technology sector.

FieldOS was created following a EUR 500,000 European grant in 2019 and with the support of partners such as Wipro, Ubisoft, Assa Abloy Hospitality, Grand Hotel Bucharest (formerly Intercontinental), Sheraton, ECO-X, Helinick, Trust Center, and Hercesa.

The company had a turnover of EUR 270,000 last year, and the management estimates the business will be around EUR 600,000 in 2023.

Companies using FieldOS include AFI Europe, AFI Malls, Therme Bucharest, Dussmann, SaladBox, SVN, Exclusive Facility Management Services, and more.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com