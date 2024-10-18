Photo exhibition, album highlight stories of Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

The photo exhibition Memorable Encounters in the Făgăraș Mountains, capturing the area’s fauna and flora but also the people who live in harmony with this place, is open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest.

The exhibition, a project of Conservation Carpathia, gathers selected photos from the album of the same name, taken by Călin Șerban, Dan Dinu, Daniel Mîrlea, Dorin Bofan, Gabriel Șerban, Karol Kaliský, Liviu Ungureanu, Vlad Dumitrescu, Zoltán Gergely Nagy.

The bilingual album tells the story of a journey through the Făgăraș Mountains that starts from the villages scattered around the mountains and captures the meetings with the people who preserve the area’s traditions and crafts but also with the people who have chosen to intertwine their destiny with that of the mountain.

Overall, it encompasses photos taken by 25 Romanian photographers, members of Forona - The Romanian Nature Photographers Association. They captured in 140 photos “the uniqueness of the Făgăraș Mountains, a place that could one day become a national park.”

Vlad Dumitrescu took the photos of people from the community, and the curator of the images is Dan Dinu, the director of the documentary Wild Romania.

The volume is printed in a limited edition of 2,000 copies. It will be distributed free of charge in projects that aim to promote the Făgăraș Mountains, as well as in the communities around them, libraries, cultural institutions, and guest houses.

There are 7,000 hectares of virgin forests in the Făgăraș Mountains. More than 1,100 of the forests now protected by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation have been included in the national registry of virgin and quasi-virgin forests. Still, it is not enough to ensure they last, Conservation Carpathia explains. Overall, the non-profit, which supports the project of a national park in the area, protects some 27,000 hectares of forests and alpine meadows in Făgăraș Mountains, Piatra Craiului, and Leaota Mountains. As soon as the Romanian state creates the Făgăraș Mountains National Park, taking on the responsibility of continuously protecting the area’s forests and alpine meadows, the non-profit will donate its properties.

The exhibition can be visited at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum until November 1. Entry is free. More details here.

(Photo: Conservation Carpathia on Facebook)

