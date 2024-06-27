Romania’s online retailer evoMAG to enter Greek market, expand in Poland, Germany and France

Romania’s online retailer evoMAG plans to enter the Greek market to capitalise on “logistic convenience” and enter the markets of Poland and France.

“We decided to sell in Greece, both directly and through various channels, because of the logistical convenience. The geographical proximity and the fact that the e-commerce market is still undeveloped provide significant opportunities for our expertise, and our analysis shows that we are competitive in this market,” said Mihai Pătrașcu, CEO of evoMAG, quoted by Profit.ro.

Currently, evoMAG is active in Hungary and Germany, both through its marketplace and through other sales channels, and aims to expand its international presence in the coming months.

evoMAG recorded a doubling of its sales outside the country in 2023. The share of this segment rose to approximately 10% of total sales last year.

evoMAG expects sales on foreign markets to continue rising this year, particularly as it is directing an important part of its investments to the consolidation of the international segment as part of its strategy to develop outside the country.

In 2022, the Catalyst Romania Investment Fund took over 25% of the company that operates the e-commerce platform evoMAG, following a direct transfer of a 7.7% stake from CEO Mihai Pătrașcu and a capital increase.

evoMAG was founded by Mihai Pătrașcu, who still holds the position of general director.

(Photo source: the company)