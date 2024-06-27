Business

Romania’s online retailer evoMAG to enter Greek market, expand in Poland, Germany and France

27 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s online retailer evoMAG plans to enter the Greek market to capitalise on “logistic convenience” and enter the markets of Poland and France. 

“We decided to sell in Greece, both directly and through various channels, because of the logistical convenience. The geographical proximity and the fact that the e-commerce market is still undeveloped provide significant opportunities for our expertise, and our analysis shows that we are competitive in this market,” said Mihai Pătrașcu, CEO of evoMAG, quoted by Profit.ro.

Currently, evoMAG is active in Hungary and Germany, both through its marketplace and through other sales channels, and aims to expand its international presence in the coming months.

evoMAG recorded a doubling of its sales outside the country in 2023. The share of this segment rose to approximately 10% of total sales last year. 

evoMAG expects sales on foreign markets to continue rising this year, particularly as it is directing an important part of its investments to the consolidation of the international segment as part of its strategy to develop outside the country.

In 2022, the Catalyst Romania Investment Fund took over 25% of the company that operates the e-commerce platform evoMAG, following a direct transfer of a 7.7% stake from CEO Mihai Pătrașcu and a capital increase.

evoMAG was founded by Mihai Pătrașcu, who still holds the position of general director.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Romania’s online retailer evoMAG to enter Greek market, expand in Poland, Germany and France

27 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s online retailer evoMAG plans to enter the Greek market to capitalise on “logistic convenience” and enter the markets of Poland and France. 

“We decided to sell in Greece, both directly and through various channels, because of the logistical convenience. The geographical proximity and the fact that the e-commerce market is still undeveloped provide significant opportunities for our expertise, and our analysis shows that we are competitive in this market,” said Mihai Pătrașcu, CEO of evoMAG, quoted by Profit.ro.

Currently, evoMAG is active in Hungary and Germany, both through its marketplace and through other sales channels, and aims to expand its international presence in the coming months.

evoMAG recorded a doubling of its sales outside the country in 2023. The share of this segment rose to approximately 10% of total sales last year. 

evoMAG expects sales on foreign markets to continue rising this year, particularly as it is directing an important part of its investments to the consolidation of the international segment as part of its strategy to develop outside the country.

In 2022, the Catalyst Romania Investment Fund took over 25% of the company that operates the e-commerce platform evoMAG, following a direct transfer of a 7.7% stake from CEO Mihai Pătrașcu and a capital increase.

evoMAG was founded by Mihai Pătrașcu, who still holds the position of general director.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2024
Politics
Ruling parties get over 70% of county council seats after local elections in Romania
28 June 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
EBRD sells 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania for EUR 82 mln
28 June 2024
Finance
EIB to guarantee loans worth EUR 750 mln for three Romanian banks
27 June 2024
Justice
Over 200 human traffickers arrested in international operation coordinated by Austria, Romania
27 June 2024
Sports
EURO 2024 statistics: Romania tops a EURO group for the first time with 4 goals
27 June 2024
Sports
EURO 2024: Romania draws 1-1 with Slovakia but wins Group E to meet The Netherlands in round of 16
27 June 2024
Macro
ECB sees concerns about the sustainability of inflation convergence in Romania
27 June 2024
Finance
Romania's Govt. ponders transitory period for e-VAT mechanism