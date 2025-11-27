European Parliament urges EU-wide age limit of 16 for access to social networks

The European Parliament called on November 26 for EU-wide rules to strengthen the protection of minors online, recommending a minimum age of sixteen for accessing social networks, video-sharing platforms, and AI chatbots, according to a statement from the institution, G4media.ro reported. The Parliament also urged a ban on the most harmful and addictive digital practices targeting young users.

MEPs adopted a non-legislative report by 483 votes to 92, with 86 abstentions. The document expresses concern about the physical and mental health risks facing minors online and increases political pressure on the European Commission and the Council of the EU to act, although it does not create binding legal obligations.

The Parliament said minors require stronger protection against manipulative design strategies that can increase addiction and reduce their ability to concentrate or interpret online content appropriately.

MEPs said a harmonised EU age limit of sixteen would help parents manage children’s digital activity and ensure age-appropriate participation. Under the proposal, minors aged between thirteen and sixteen would be allowed online access only with parental consent.

MEPs also welcomed the Commission’s work on an EU age-verification application and the development of a European digital identity wallet. They said verification methods must be accurate and preserve the privacy of minors, stressing that such tools cannot substitute platforms’ responsibility to ensure online services are safe and suitable for minors by design.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)