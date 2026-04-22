Romania’s Galați to host special edition of European Night of Museums in May

The Romanian city of Galați will host a special edition of the European Night of Museums on May 23 under the theme “You’ll love the nightlife.” The initiative aims to turn the city into a large, interconnected cultural space open to the public, according to organizers.

More than 20 cultural venues, including museums, theatres, libraries, and universities, will take part in the event, functioning together as part of a single urban “exhibition.” Visitors will be encouraged to explore the city through customized cultural routes linking heritage sites with contemporary artistic spaces.

The organizers said the “Focus Galați” concept introduces a new way of experiencing the event by treating the entire city as an exhibition space, where cultural activities are no longer isolated but connected through a shared narrative.

The program will include exhibitions, concerts, theatre performances, workshops, historical reenactments, and cultural interventions in both central and peripheral areas. Unconventional venues and public spaces will also host events, alongside activities for children and community-focused initiatives.

Access to all events will be free, a measure designed to encourage participation at a time when cultural spending is declining.

A dedicated bus line will be introduced to facilitate movement between venues, with additional free transport to cultural sites outside the city.

The event is organized by the Galați Visual Arts Museum with support from local authorities and cultural institutions. The European Night of Museums is a continent-wide initiative supported by international organizations and has been held in Romania since 2005.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)