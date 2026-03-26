Art Safari launches new 4,500 sqm museum space in central Bucharest

Art Safari has opened a new museum space in central Bucharest, launching an exhibition season featuring Romanian artists and cultural figures. The venue, located in the Amzei area, spans around 4,500 sqm and will host exhibitions between March 26 and July 19.

The new space brings together multiple exhibition pavilions, showcasing works by artists including Nicolae Vermont and Felix Aftene, as well as an exhibition dedicated to national poet Mihai Eminescu.

Ioana Ciocan, Managing Partner of Art Safari, said: “For over 10 years, we have been striving to give Bucharest back its charming, forgotten spaces and to actively contribute to its cultural and urban regeneration. Art Safari New Museum at Amzei 13, developed in partnership with the District 1 City Hall, is a space open to the community where heritage, contemporary art, and education bring people together and reconnect them with the city.”

The museum pavilion focuses on Nicolae Vermont and the Belle Époque period, highlighting artistic and social transformations in Romania during a time of urban development and cultural alignment with Europe, Art Safari representatives said.

Also, a separate historical pavilion explores how Eminescu has been represented in Romanian art over more than a century, bringing together works by several artists across different periods.

In the contemporary pavilion, Felix Aftene presents a visual “journal” combining works from various stages of his career alongside personal objects and biographical elements.

The exhibition program also includes international installations, such as a participatory project by German artist Karoline Babette Kaiser and a work by Ukrainian artist Anastasiia Lisnycha, reflecting themes of community and shifting realities.

The new Art Safari space will also host guided tours, workshops, educational activities, and cultural events, including interactive formats combining art with leisure experiences.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: press release)