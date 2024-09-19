Culture

Manifesto for Romanian cultural heritage to be adopted at European Heritage Summit in Bucharest

19 September 2024

Romanian heritage organizations and specialists are set to meet at the European Heritage Summit, which will take place this October in Bucharest, to discuss the country's public policy priorities in the area and draft a Manifesto for Cultural Heritage in Romania, the organizers of the event announced.

The manifesto will be used in the dialogue with the Romanian authorities.

The European Heritage Summit takes place in Bucharest between October 6 and October. The public policy priorities for the protection of cultural heritage at the European Union level and the mandate of the future European Commission will be discussed at the event.

The best 26 heritage preservation projects awarded this year will be presented during the awards ceremony and during a day dedicated to excellence in the field. These include two projects from Romania, namely the Săsășea Church in Alma Vii and the Church of Saint Michael, Cluj-Napoca.

The general public can vote for the winner of the Public Choice Award until September 22. Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail crossing Romania, won the distinction last year.

Romania has one of the most vibrant communities of experts and non-governmental organizations within Europa Nostra and is the country with the most prizes won over time at Europa Nostra competitions, Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović, the general secretary of Europa Nostra, pointed out at a press conference to present the event. At the same time, the country won five of the 12 Public Choice Awards granted over time.

"Bucharest is hosting a European Summit for Strategic Heritage, given that it takes place right before the mandate of the future European Commission begins and because we can evaluate and develop European policies for the protection of cultural heritage, starting from the latest developments. The summit will end with a public policy document, with the main directions of action that Europa Nostra will support in the relationship with the European institutions - the Bucharest Manifesto," Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailović explained.

"There are several priorities that we focus on, such as the application of clear principles of quality in the practice of cultural heritage and especially in restoration works, where there have been so many problems over time, as well as in urban regeneration projects; the integration of the principles and mechanisms of sustainability in the practice of cultural heritage; recognition, celebration and encouragement of the best practices in the field of cultural heritage protection, the use of digital technologies for the protection and valorization of heritage, the digital transition. We promote heritage as an expression of human rights," she added.

(Photo: press release)

