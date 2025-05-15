Catalyst Solutions: Microsoft, Google, Continental top list of most desirable employers in Romania

Microsoft, Google, and Continental are the most desired employers in Romania, according to a study conducted by Catalyst Solutions based on over 12,000 responses from participating candidates. In 2025, new entries into the top 100 include Altex Romania, BMW Techworks, and Electrica.

The ‘Most Desired Employers’ study was conducted between November 2024 and April 2025 on a sample of 12,161 participants, including young people at the beginning of their careers as well as experienced professionals from Romania. The ranking is based on open-ended, unassisted responses to the question: “Who are the top 5 employers you would most like to work for?”

Microsoft tops the list, followed by Google, Continental, Oracle, and Bosch Romania. Next in the top 10 are Amazon, ING Bank Romania, IBM Romania, Banca Transilvania, and eMAG.

In addition to the Top 100 Most Desired Employers, this year’s edition introduces two new features: Top New Entry and, for the first time, Top Great Company Culture.

“The Top New Entry highlights companies that have entered the Top 100 for the first time - organizations that have managed to capture attention through strong management practices, organizational culture, or employee benefits, positioning themselves as top employers in Romania,” Catalyst Solutions explained.

The Top 10 New Entry list includes Altex Romania, BMW Techworks, Electrica, Libra Internet Bank, Darwin Technologies, AMD, Penny, JTI Romania, Strabag, and Garmin.

The collected data were processed and organized into reports tailored to candidates’ interests in specific industries, academic backgrounds, and experience levels, according to Catalyst. The available report types include Business, Engineering, IT&C, Retail, FMCG, and BPO.

(Photo source: Kiattisak Lamchan/Dreamstime.com)