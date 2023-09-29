Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards

Via Transilvanica, the longest hiking trail in the country, has won the Public Choice Award at this year's European Heritage Awards.

The trail, which spans more than 1,400 km and connects 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, was announced as one of the winners in the Citizens' Engagement and Awareness-raising category earlier this year.

The project raised the largest number of votes, cast via an online poll with the participation of some 27,000 citizens from all over Europe. The prize includes a monetary award of EUR 10,000.

Via Transilvanica covers 20 different ethnic and cultural regions of Romania and around 400 communities. The project of the trail was led by Tășuleasa Social, an NGO which has been engaged in educational, social, environmental and cultural activities for over 23 years.

The long-distance trail was inaugurated in 2022 after four years of work with the involvement of local communities and over 10,000 volunteers. The trail is marked by signposts and Andesite milestones, individually carved by national and international artists.

It offers travelers the "opportunity to meet local communities, encounter extraordinary places and the natural environment and engage with local heritage and a history that spans over 2,000 years."

The winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2023, Europe's top honor in the field, were announced on September 28 at an event held at the Palazzo del Cinema at the Lido in Venice. During the ceremony, the five laureates of the Grand Prix and the winner of the Public Choice Award were announced. These top winners were selected from among this year's 28 award-winning heritage achievements from 20 European countries by the Board of Europa Nostra on recommendation by an independent jury of experts.

