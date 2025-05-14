Prominent business organizations raise concern over deteriorating business climate, erosion of Romania’s credibility

Eight of the largest business organizations active in Romania have voiced their concern over the accelerating deterioration of the business climate and the erosion of Romania’s credibility.

The call is signed by AmCham Romania – American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, AOAR – Association of Romanian Businessmen, AHK – Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BEROCC – Belgium Luxembourg – Romania Moldova Chamber of Commerce, BRCC – British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Concordia – Confederația Patronală Concordia, FIC – Foreign Investors Council, and RBL – Romanian Business Leaders. They gather numerous companies, including some of the largest in the country and top employers.

The call points to the successive challenges and crises companies active locally have had to face in recent years and to the deepened deficits and stalled reforms due to the prolonged electoral context.

“Economic growth relies on trust and predictability. In recent years, companies have had to navigate successive challenges and crises. The prolonged electoral context has deepened deficits and stalled critical committed reforms that are essential for securing financing, preserving jobs, and continuing planned investments,” the call reads.

Political decisions must reflect stability and coherence to keep Romania firmly anchored in its Euro-Atlantic path, seize strategic opportunities, and maintain its position on the investment map, the eight organizations explain.

“To regain confidence in Romania, the private sector needs action and responsibility from all political actors—ensuring a predictable economic environment, safeguarding the free market, the rule of law, and national security, while upholding Romania’s European orientation and commitments to international structures. Rating agencies and institutional and strategic partners are also closely monitoring domestic developments and expect a swift and credible rebalancing of the country’s economic outlook.”

The call also points to the business community’s readiness to be part of the solution and the need for “vision, determination, concrete and immediate steps toward achieving Romania’s medium- and long-term commitments” to prevent abrupt economic destabilization.

Romania is due to hold the presidential run-off this Sunday, May 18. The race between ultranationalist leader George Simion and independent candidate Nicușor Dan is extremely tight, with a recent poll crediting both with equal voting intentions.

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

