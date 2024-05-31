European Heritage Awards: Two church restoration projects in Romania among 2024 winners

The European Commission and Europa Nostra announced the 2024 winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards, and two church restoration projects from Romania are on the list: the Saxon Church in Alma Vii and St. Michael's Church in Cluj-Napoca.

In total, 26 outstanding heritage achievements from 18 countries have been awarded Europe's top honour in the field this year.

The restoration of the Saxon Church in Alma Vii was coordinated by the Mihai Eminescu Trust and supported by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and EEA Grants.

"This project restored a cultural landmark that symbolises centuries of history and craftsmanship in the picturesque village of Alma Vii in Transylvania. The comprehensive restoration not only preserved the church's architectural and historical integrity but also empowered the local community and fostered sustainable tourism development," Europa Nostra explained.

Meanwhile, St. Michael's Church in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania's famous region of Transylvania, embarked on an extensive restoration journey from 2016 to 2022. "Beyond mere structural reinforcements and façade revivals, the project also encompassed the refurbishment of the interiors and modern enhancements," the same source said.

Both projects from Romania were selected winners in the Conservation & Adaptive Reuse category.

The winners were selected by a jury composed of 12 heritage experts from across Europe, upon evaluation of the applications by the Selection Committees. A total of 206 eligible applications to this year's awards were submitted by organisations and individuals from 38 European countries.

Heritage supporters can now vote online to decide who will win the Public Choice Award 2024, entitled to receive a prize of EUR 10,000. Voting is open until September 22.

All winners will be celebrated at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony 2024 on October 7 at the Romanian Athenaeum concert hall in Bucharest, which recently received a European Heritage Label in recognition of its European significance. During the ceremony, the Grand Prix laureates and the Public Choice Award winner, chosen from among this year's winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards and entitled to receive EUR 10,000 each, will be announced.

The ceremony will be a highlight of the European Cultural Heritage Summit 2024, which will take place on October 6-8 in Bucharest. The summit, co-funded by the European Union, is organised by Europa Nostra in close cooperation with heritage organisations and partners, both public and private, in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania.representation.ec.europa.eu; Europa Nostra)