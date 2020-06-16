European Film Festival moves online, screens 18 Romanian shorts

This European Film Festival will show this year's program on the VoD platform of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), unlimited.tiff.ro.

The films can be watched between June 17 and June 25.

A total of 25 European shorts and 18 Romanian ones will be shown as part of the event.

The EU Shorts section was curated by Andrei Tănăsescu, the artistic director of this year’s edition of the event. It gathers films from 21 countries, presenting “a subjective snapshot […] of our fears and concerns.”

The 18 Romanian shorts were made during the isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They are grouped in the section [email protected]

The public can also vote for their favorite European shot at ffe.ro. The film that gathers the most votes will receive the Public’s Choice award.

(Photo: Tero Versalainen/ Dreamstime)

