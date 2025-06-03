Romanian government approves RON 300 mln aid package for Praid Salt Mine disaster

Romania's government has approved emergency budget credits of RON 300 million (EUR 60 million) to support recovery efforts following severe flooding at the Praid Salt Mine, finance minister Tanczos Barna announced after an extraordinary cabinet meeting on June 2.

The funding will be directed primarily toward Salrom, the state-owned salt producer, and companies operating within the mine that provided recreational and therapeutic services, G4media.ro reported.

Additional state aid will also be extended to local tourism and public catering businesses based in the commune of Praid.

"The Praid Salt Mine has never been flooded until now, and extraction activities have been halted indefinitely," said Barna, describing the situation as a "historical disaster."

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and further financial support could be allocated depending on future evaluations.

The flooding has forced the complete shutdown of the mine's operations, including its sanatorium facilities that attract thousands of visitors annually for respiratory treatments and recreational tourism. No date has been set for when operations might resume.

Barna clarified that the RON 300 million represents a total allocation for immediate intervention, with RON 100 million (USD 20.7 million) earmarked for swift disbursement to Salrom and affected businesses.

"We approved budget credits of RON 300 million to intervene immediately in support of Salrom and the underground companies offering services in the sanatorium section of the salt mine," he stated.

Government spokesperson Mihai Constantin confirmed the meeting was convened specifically to address the damage caused by flooding in the Praid Territorial Administrative Unit.

The aid package includes a newly approved state aid scheme targeting companies based in or operating from Praid in the tourism and public food service sectors. The scheme is intended to help local businesses recover from losses stemming from the abrupt suspension of tourist activity.

Impact assessments are ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of allocating additional resources.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)