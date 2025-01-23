European Commission grants protected status to Romania’s Jidvei wine

On Thursday, January 23, the European Commission granted a protected geographical indication status to Romania’s Jidvei wine.

The new status offers recognition for the distinctive qualities of the wine. The brand encompasses white, rosé, red, sparkling, semi-sparkling, and liqueur wines produced from grape varieties grown in the Alba region, in central-western Romania.

The vineyards in Alba are organized in both large plots and on terraces and platforms exposed to the south, which promotes grape production.

According to the Commission’s press release, “the preservation of local viticulture traditions, along with the use of innovative technologies in the vineyards, gives the wines a broad and intense aromatic profile, with concentrations of sugars and aromas.”

Geographical indications establish intellectual property rights for specific products, whose qualities are specifically linked to the area of production. Indications offer either protected designation of origin (food and wine), or PDO, the one given to the Jidvei wine; protected geographical indication (food and wine), or PGI; and geographical indication (spirit drinks), or GI.

The wine will be added to the list of 3,640 agricultural products already protected and listed in the eAmbrosia database. Romania has 14 products in the protected status list.

(Photo source: Jidvei on Facebook)