Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 14:06
Events

Romania’s EUROPAfest returns with a new edition in July

10 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

EUROPAfest, the international festival bringing four music genres in a single event (jazz, blues, pop, and classical music), will return with a new edition between July 16 and July 24, the organizers announced.

This year’s edition motto is “Return to Live Music. No limits, just hope.”

“After months of restrictions and closed performance halls, after evenings of online streamings without the emotion of live performances, the artists are eager to evolve on a real stage, with an audience,” the organizers said in a press release.

At every edition, EUROPAfest brings to Romania over 250 artists from 40 countries.  

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, the event’s value was reconfirmed by the European Commission and the European Parliament, which grant it the EFFE, Europe’s Finest Festivals title.

Further details about the event will be announced online on the festival’s website and social media pages.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 14:06
Events

Romania’s EUROPAfest returns with a new edition in July

10 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

EUROPAfest, the international festival bringing four music genres in a single event (jazz, blues, pop, and classical music), will return with a new edition between July 16 and July 24, the organizers announced.

This year’s edition motto is “Return to Live Music. No limits, just hope.”

“After months of restrictions and closed performance halls, after evenings of online streamings without the emotion of live performances, the artists are eager to evolve on a real stage, with an audience,” the organizers said in a press release.

At every edition, EUROPAfest brings to Romania over 250 artists from 40 countries.  

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, the event’s value was reconfirmed by the European Commission and the European Parliament, which grant it the EFFE, Europe’s Finest Festivals title.

Further details about the event will be announced online on the festival’s website and social media pages.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021