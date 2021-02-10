Romania’s EUROPAfest returns with a new edition in July

EUROPAfest, the international festival bringing four music genres in a single event (jazz, blues, pop, and classical music), will return with a new edition between July 16 and July 24, the organizers announced.

This year’s edition motto is “Return to Live Music. No limits, just hope.”

“After months of restrictions and closed performance halls, after evenings of online streamings without the emotion of live performances, the artists are eager to evolve on a real stage, with an audience,” the organizers said in a press release.

At every edition, EUROPAfest brings to Romania over 250 artists from 40 countries.

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, the event’s value was reconfirmed by the European Commission and the European Parliament, which grant it the EFFE, Europe’s Finest Festivals title.

Further details about the event will be announced online on the festival’s website and social media pages.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)