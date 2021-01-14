Engie Romania takes over 9.3MW PV park

Engie Romania, the largest natural gas distributor and supplier on the local market, has completed the acquisition of a photovoltaic park consisting of two farms, located in the village of Cristuru Secuiesc in Harghita county, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project was formerly owned by Ever Solar, a subsidiary of the German group Soventix, and Alpine Solar.

The park has a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW and has been in operation since 2015.

"This acquisition marks a new stage in achieving the goal of becoming, by 2030, an important investor in the field of renewable energy in Romania and thus contributing to the group's ambition to be the leader of the energy transition. Our goal is to occupy a leading position in the segment of centralized renewable energy - given that wind and solar energy will have an increasing share in the country's future energy mix - and to provide green energy to our customers, natural or legal persons," said Eric Stab, President & CEO of ENGIE Romania.

