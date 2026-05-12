Engie launches global business services center in Romania

Engie announced the launch of Engie Global Business Services Romania, a new local subsidiary that will provide specialized internal support services for the group’s international operations. The investment is aimed at supporting the company’s digital transformation strategy and expanding Romania’s role as a regional hub for high-value business services.

The new center, headquartered in Bucharest, will deliver integrated IT, human resources, finance, and procurement services for Engie entities across multiple markets. According to the company, the operation is designed to streamline processes and improve efficiency through automation, analytics, and process optimization technologies.

Engie said Romania was selected for the investment because of its strong talent pool, multilingual workforce, advanced digital skills, and mature business services ecosystem.

The company currently employs more than 4,400 people in Romania and operates across much of the local energy sector value chain, including natural gas distribution and supply, renewable energy production, electricity supply, and technical services.

“The decision to establish Engie Global Business Services in Romania reflects the group’s confidence in the country’s potential and its long-term commitment to this market,” said Nicolas Richard, CEO of Engie Romania.

Engie Global Business Services Romania currently employs 180 specialists in IT, HR, finance, and procurement and plans to expand to several hundred employees by the end of the year.

The organization is led by Ana Maria Petecilă, who has more than 15 years of experience in the global business services sector, including roles at Accenture and Oracle.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com