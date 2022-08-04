RO minister of energy sees no reason to hurry up and cut gas consumption

Romania’s Ministry of Energy is currently working on the plan regarding the 15% reduction in gas consumption, and it is waiting for the methodology from the European Commission.

For the time being, there are no reasons for this reduction in Romania, the minister of energy Virgil Popescu said at the end of the Government meeting on August 3.

“In 2-3 weeks, the European Commission will send the member states procedures to calculate these reductions. (...) We work in parallel; we are in permanent contact with the representative office in Brussels, with our Energy attachés and those from DG Energy, and we work together," he explained, quoted by Agerpres.

The 15% reduction proposed by the European Commission will become binding if the European Commission decides to raise the alert level at the European level. This will happen if three member states request this, minister Popescu explained.

Furthermore, he added that the 15% reduction could be adjusted with the supplementary gas reserves - in excess of the targets.

At present, the gas deposits are 59.48% filled (compared to a 46% target for this moment), and the stored amounts of gas are 1.82 billion cubic meters.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com