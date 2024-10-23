News from Companies

On October 24 and 25, 2024, international energy and national security experts will gather in Bucharest for the EnergIntell - "Energy Concerns in National Security and Business Intelligence" conference. The event will explore critical aspects of energy resilience and the use of business intelligence in the context of national security, particularly in times of conflict. The conference will take place in emblematic locations in Bucharest, such as the "Carol I" Central University Library and the Palace of Parliament.

The event is organized by the University of Economic Studies in Bucharest, through the Faculty of Business Administration in Foreign Languages (FABIZ), with the support of the "Mihai Viteazul" National Intelligence Academy, the "Carol I" Central University Library and the Romanian Energy Centre.

The first part of the conference consists of a series of presentations by internationally recognized experts. Keynote speakers include Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, Kristian Ruby, Secretary-General of Eurelectric, Christian Doonan from the University of Adelaide-Australia, Andrew Paterson, an expert from the United States, Professor Mariya Trifonova from Sofia University. In the second part of the day, participants will be able to attend three thematic panels.

Bernard Siman from the Egmont Institute, Brussels, will close the conference on October 24 with an analysis of hybrid threats and financial influences on energy security.

On Friday, October 25, George Niculescu, President of the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority, will have a presentation at the Palace of Parliament. The event will conclude at the Romanian Energy Center, where Vice President Frank Hajdinjak will give a presentation on Romania's role in energy security in South-Eastern Europe.

"Energy is the backbone of an economy, of the social welfare and development of a country or region. That is why it is vital to have timely and accurate information about key players in energy markets, trends and the implications of technological changes, in order to stay competitive. Thus, we have put together a conference that explores the connection between the two areas" - says Prof. Dr. Mireille Rădoi, initiator and coordinator of EnergIntell.

The "Energy Concerns in National Security and Business Intelligence" conference promises to be an important forum for debate on the challenges and opportunities related to local and global energy security.

