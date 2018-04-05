Study: Almost half of Romanian employees to receive extra-salary benefits this Easter

Almost 42% of Romanian employees will receive extra-salary benefits this Easter, with most of them receiving cash bonuses (21.3%), gift vouchers (13.9%), and days off (4.7%), according to a study by local online recruitment platform eJobs.

A much lower percentage of employees (about 3%) will receive gift baskets with specific Easter products, while 1% will receive gifts for their children or the opportunity to attend Easter creative workshops.

On the other hand, some 58% of employees said the company they work for will not offer gifts or bonuses this Easter.

When it comes to the benefits most appreciated by Romanians, the ranking is topped by money (71.3% of respondents said they would prefer to receive money), followed at a great distance by additional days off (13.9%), gift vouchers (8.7%), and gifts for children (3%). The baskets with specific holiday products and creative workshops are preferred by less than 3% of employees.

Slightly over 43% of the employees who took part in the eJobs study said they never get bonuses or gifts for the holidays, a quarter receive extra-salary benefits occasionally, and 31% get bonuses or gifts every year. Of these, 40% get extra-salary benefits for both Easter and Christmas while 20% get extra benefits only for Christmas.

When it comes to the usual benefit packages offered by companies throughout the year, over 51% of employees receive meal vouchers every month, almost 20% have subscriptions to private medical clinics, 13.9% benefit from free transport, and 8.2% have a flexible program.

The survey was carried out between March 20 and April 3 on more than 1,200 respondents who are working.

