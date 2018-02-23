Companies in Romania expected to increase bonuses by 10% this year

The average bonuses companies in Romania pay to their employees may increase by 10% this year, as the competition for labor will continue to increase, according to local HR services company Smartree.

Employers will also be looking for more unconventional methods to retain their teams, focusing on the non-financial options in the benefits packages, local Mediafax reported.

In 2017, the average value of the benefits local companies offered to their employees went up by 11% versus 2016. In December 2017, the increase in bonuses was 25% over December 2016, according to a Smartree survey.

The companies have started to provide more complex benefits packages, which include gift vouchers, healthcare subscriptions, subscriptions to SPA, beauty parlors and sports facilities, paid holidays, relaxation rooms, fruits at the office. The possibility to work from home and the option to buy products and services at discount prices are also among the benefits offered by companies, according to Smartree.

Several years ago, most companies only offered meal vouchers and covered their employees’ transport costs.

[email protected]