ECHR rejects Călin Georgescu’s challenge to annulment of Romania’s 2024 presidential election

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has unanimously declared inadmissible the case brought by Călin Georgescu, a former ultranationalist presidential candidate, regarding the annulment of Romania’s 2024 presidential election. The decision, issued on March 6 by a three-judge committee, is final.

Georgescu challenged the Romanian Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the 2024 election process, which had been halted just before the second round in December due to concerns over external interference.

The Constitutional Court (CCR), citing declassified intelligence reports, found that attempts by state and non-state actors had compromised the integrity of the vote, distorting the electoral process. As a result, the election was canceled, and new voting dates were set for May 2025.

Călin Georgescu, who had advanced to the second round of voting, took his case to the ECHR, arguing that the annulment violated his right to free elections under Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights. He also claimed that the decision had been unlawful, disproportionate, and politically motivated.

Additionally, he alleged violations of his rights under Article 6 (right to a fair trial), Article 10 (freedom of expression), Article 11 (freedom of assembly and association), and Article 13 (right to an effective remedy), arguing that he had no legal recourse to challenge the annulment and that the decision was influenced by political interference.

The ECHR rejected all of these claims. Regarding Article 3 of Protocol No. 1, the Court ruled that this provision, which guarantees the right to free elections, applies only to the selection of a country’s legislature. Since Romania’s Constitution explicitly states that the president is not part of the legislative authority, the Court found that this article did not apply to the annulment of the presidential election. As a result, Georgescu’s primary claim was deemed inadmissible.

In the same ruling, the ECHR also dismissed his claims under Articles 6 and 13, stating that the right to run for public office is a political right, not a civil right or a criminal charge, and therefore does not fall under the scope of the right to a fair trial.

Similarly, because Georgescu had no “arguable claim” under Article 13, his argument for an effective remedy was also rejected. His allegations of political interference under Articles 10 and 11 were found to be unsupported by factual or legal arguments, leading to their dismissal as manifestly ill-founded.

In January 2025, the ECHR decided not to issue an interim measure in the case in which Călin Georgescu appealed the Romanian Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the 2024 presidential elections. The former candidate had requested that interim measures be given, indicating, in particular, that the top court’s decision should be suspended and the election process resumed.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)