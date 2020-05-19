Romanian online retailer organizes book fair on the internet

Local online retailer Elefant.ro will host a book fair exclusively online, between May 27 and May 31.

ElefantFest is described as “the biggest book fair of the year.” More than 1 million readers are expected to attend, the retailer said.

At the fair, publishing houses will have digital stands and host book launches. Readers will have a map of the stands and a calendar of book launches, all held online. They will also be able to purchase autographed books in a dedicated section.

The fair will also host a stand of English-language titles released by publishing houses such as DK, Penguin Books, or Random House.

“We want to offer book lovers the opportunity to attend, as they are used to every spring, a special cultural event, held in the safest of conditions. At the same time, with this fair, we hope to offer a breath of fresh air to the book publishing industry, the publishers, our partners of ten years, at a time when there is no option to organize or attend a traditional, offline event. Elefant.ro will undertake all the costs for the organizing of the event,” Sergiu Chircă, CEO of Elefant.ro, said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Over 50,000 Romanian-language titles and over 600,000 English-language titles are listed on the platform.

