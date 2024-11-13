ELECTROPLAST: Over EUR 9 million investments to modernize the factory

News from Companies

Electrical cable manufacturer ELECTROPLAST is carrying out an investment project estimated at over EUR 9 million for modernizing the production unit and expanding its facilities.

This investment project will triple production capacity and lead to reduced electricity consumption and carbon footprint.

ELECTROPLAST is participating in the modernization of Romania's railway infrastructure. The company recently contracted new landmark railway projects: modernization of the Caransebeș - Timișoara - Arad line and electrification of the Cluj - Napoca - Episcopia Bihor, Craiova - Caransebeș, and Apata - Cața routes.

The electrical cable market in Romania has an estimated value of approximately RON 8 billion.

ELECTROPLAST, one of Romania's leading electrical cable manufacturers, marks a new development phase through the implementation of an investment project worth over 9 million euro, aimed at technological modernization of the factory and through expanding its presence in major railway infrastructure projects. Through current investments and strategic partnerships, the company continues to strengthen its position in the production of high-performance electrical cables, supporting both energy transition and modernization of national transport infrastructure. The electrical cable market in Romania is estimated at approximately 8 billion lei.

In the first half of 2023, the company, with over 30 years of market expertise, joined the portfolio of construction materials holding ROCA Industry, listed on the BVB main market. Financial results from H1 2024 show that ELECTROPLAST achieved a turnover of 80 million RON, increasing by approximately 3% compared to the similar period in 2023. EBITDA increased by 56% compared to the previous year's level, reaching 4.7 million RON, due to balancing the mix of clients and products sold, along with the unblocking of railway infrastructure projects financed through PNRR. Additionally, production digitalization and operational efficiency measures have led to a more energy-efficient production process, increased productivity, and ultimately lower operating costs.

"Investments in advanced technology and our involvement in railway infrastructure projects are strategic steps that ensure increased production capacity and energy efficiency, as well as positioning ELECTROPLAST as a key player in projects that set the direction for a sustainable and high-performing future. We are proud to contribute, through the expertise accumulated over more than 30 years of activity, to the modernization of national industry and infrastructure," stated Dan Burian, CEO of ELECTROPLAST.

Investments in advanced technologies for efficiency and sustainability

The investment project, totaling over 9 million euro, aims at operational modernization of the ELECTROPLAST factory and includes the acquisition of advanced technological equipment, expansion of production halls, and implementation of innovative energy efficiency solutions. As part of the project, the company signed a contract with the Ministry of Energy for the acquisition of two state-of-the-art pieces of equipment, worth 10.9 million lei in total, of which 4.6 million lei represents funding granted by the Ministry of Energy.

The investment project will lead to tripling ELECTROPLAST's production capacity and will ensure superior product quality, offering durable electrical cables that will contribute to increased energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint.

These initiatives align with global trends, which indicate a 50% increase in energy consumption by 2040, requiring sustainable and efficient technological solutions. Additionally, by 2030, the low-voltage distribution network lines in Europe will exceed 40 years of operation, approaching the end of their useful life and necessitating replacement.

New projects contracted in railway infrastructure

ELECTROPLAST is strengthening its position in the railway infrastructure market by supplying cables for major modernization and electrification projects of the national network. The projects include modernization of the railway line between Caransebeș - Timișoara - Arad, Cluj Napoca - Episcopia Bihor, Craiova - Caransebeș, and Apata - Cața, as part of Lot ACC4.

These projects reflect ELECTROPLAST's commitment to supporting the modernization of Romania's railway transport networks and contributing to the development of sustainable solutions for national infrastructure.

About ROCA Industry

ROCA Industry is Romania's first industrial holding company for construction materials listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol ROC1. ROCA Industry directly and indirectly owns 8 players with significant presence in the construction market: ELECTROPLAST, one of Romania's main electrical cable producers, and the companies BICO INDUSTRIES, EVOLOR, ECO EURO DOORS, WORKSHOP DOORS, DIAL, as well as fiberglass manufacturers Terra and Iranga, through BICO INDUSTRIES.

*This is a press release.