EGV partners with SeedBlink to bring equity management tools to portfolio startups

30 July 2024

SeedBlink, the all-in-one equity management and investment company, announced a partnership with early-stage venture capital firm EGV - Early Game Ventures. As part of the collaboration, EGV will deploy the SeedBlink Equity product for its portfolio startups "to streamline their equity management and elevate equity to a strategic asset."

The partnership, which comes after the recent announcement of Early Game Ventures Fund II - a new EUR 60 million VC fund that will invest in early-stage startups in CEE, aims to streamline and automate equity actions, from cap table management to investor reporting and governance.

Cristian Munteanu, Managing Partner at Early Game Ventures, stated: "By integrating cap table management, employee stock options, and investor communications, SeedBlink's Equity management platform provides EGV's startups with the tools they need to manage their equity efficiently and transparently. This increases their attractiveness to future investors and helps build a motivated team through clear and manageable equity incentives. For us, as a VC fund, it simplifies our governance and gives us complete visibility over the capitalization table and option pools of the portfolio companies."

"We are delighted to partner with EGV, a flagship early-stage venture fund in CEE, to champion equity transparency and early-stage portfolio growth," said Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink.

SeedBlink launched its all-in-one equity management and investment platform in May this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

