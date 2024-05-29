Tech-focused SeedBlink launches all-in-one equity management and investment platform

Romania-born SeedBlink announced the launch of its all-in-one equity management and investment platform on Wednesday, May 29, aimed at enabling European technology startups and stakeholders to access, manage, and trade equity through a combination of tech infrastructure, financial services, and network coverage.

Through a data-informed, AI-powered approach, the new all-in-one equity management and investment platform features four key services, namely SeedBlink Equity, SeedBlink Ventures, SeedBlink Syndicates, and SeedBlink Secondaries.

Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink, commented: “Today, we are an ecosystem of solutions that supports technology startups and scaleups in their quest for exponential growth, integrating financing services, retention of key employees, effective communication with investors, and early liquidity options. Our focus remains on simplifying complex equity management processes and providing strategic investment opportunities.”

The new SeedBlink platform digitizes, automates, and centralizes operations, streamlining investment and equity management processes, the company said.

The launch also marks a significant milestone - one year since the introduction of SeedBlink’s equity management solution, Nimity, now SeedBlink Equity.

Since its launch, SeedBlink reported over EUR 1 billion in asset ownership, EUR 374 million in startup investing mobilized for more than 350 companies from 15 countries, and 4,000+ companies enrolled in equity management.

(Photo source: SeedBlink)