Energy

Drilling rig for Romania's Neptun Deep offshore project arrives in Constanta port

18 November 2024

Romania's energy group OMV Petrom announced that Transocean Barents, the mobile semi-submersible offshore drilling unit contracted for the Neptune Deep natural gas extraction project, has arrived in Constanta.

"The arrival of the platform marks a crucial moment in our effort to develop the first gas project in the deep water area in Romania, together with our partner Romgaz. Neptun Deep is a strategic project for Romania and the EU. It will contribute to the country's energy independence and economic growth. We are focused on completing the project safely and efficiently as we move towards the first gas deliveries," said Christina Verchere, OMV Petrom CEO.

The Neptun Deep project is being developed by OMV Petrom and Romgaz (through its subsidiary Romgaz Black Sea Limited), with each company having a 50% share in the project. The investments required for the development phase total up to EUR 4 billion. 

Total production is estimated at approximately 100 billion cubic metres of natural gas. The first gas deliveries are expected in 2027.

Following the investment decision of June 2023, execution agreements were signed with large international companies: the Transocean Barents drilling rig was contracted for a minimum period of one and a half years, with integrated drilling services to be provided by Halliburton Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/OMV Petrom)

1

