Defense

Proposed draft law allows Romania to shoot down drones breaching its airspace

29 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Defense (MApN) has put into public debate the draft law that sets out the conditions for shooting down drones and planes that enter Romania's airspace without permission. The document determines the measures the Army can take "in order to prevent and counter risks and threats to national security."

Thus, according to the draft law quoted by Biziday.ro, the authorities can take several measures when it comes to planes with a pilot that enter Romania's airspace. 

These are, in order: establishing the aircraft's position, radio link, and identity; transmission of information and instructions from the ground to the pilot/crew of the aircraft for the authorized use of the Romanian airspace; interception of the aircraft that continues to use the Romanian airspace without authorization; execution of warning fire by interceptor aircraft; execution of destruction fire by interceptor aircraft; and execution of destruction fire by surface-based air defense systems.

Similarly, the draft provides that drones (unmanned aircraft systems) that breach the national airspace "can be destroyed, neutralized by disabling the command/control functions, or their flight can be taken under control." They can also be destroyed by air defense systems, including surface-based, national and/or allied or partner air defenses.

The legislative proposal comes after repeated breaches of the Romanian airspace by drones most likely used by Russia during its attacks on Ukrainian targets along the Black Sea and Danube River. Russian drone fragments have been found several times on Romanian territory.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Proposed draft law allows Romania to shoot down drones breaching its airspace

29 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Defense (MApN) has put into public debate the draft law that sets out the conditions for shooting down drones and planes that enter Romania's airspace without permission. The document determines the measures the Army can take "in order to prevent and counter risks and threats to national security."

Thus, according to the draft law quoted by Biziday.ro, the authorities can take several measures when it comes to planes with a pilot that enter Romania's airspace. 

These are, in order: establishing the aircraft's position, radio link, and identity; transmission of information and instructions from the ground to the pilot/crew of the aircraft for the authorized use of the Romanian airspace; interception of the aircraft that continues to use the Romanian airspace without authorization; execution of warning fire by interceptor aircraft; execution of destruction fire by interceptor aircraft; and execution of destruction fire by surface-based air defense systems.

Similarly, the draft provides that drones (unmanned aircraft systems) that breach the national airspace "can be destroyed, neutralized by disabling the command/control functions, or their flight can be taken under control." They can also be destroyed by air defense systems, including surface-based, national and/or allied or partner air defenses.

The legislative proposal comes after repeated breaches of the Romanian airspace by drones most likely used by Russia during its attacks on Ukrainian targets along the Black Sea and Danube River. Russian drone fragments have been found several times on Romanian territory.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania
30 October 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results
30 October 2024
Energy
Romania gets green light for EUR 1.1 bln grants to finance energy projects under Modernization Fund
29 October 2024
Politics
Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides
29 October 2024
Startup
US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google’s early-stage AI fund
29 October 2024
Macro
Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average
29 October 2024
Tech
Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron