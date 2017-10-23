The Wanderers, a Romanian film directed by Dragoș Buliga, has won the Dracula Trophy at this year’s edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror, fantasy and SF films.

The event ended on October 22 in Brasov.

The Wanderers impressed the jury with “the unique blend of genres, the good marriage of horror, splatter, humor, drama and fantasy.” The award consists in a EUR 1,000 prize.

The jury of the feature film section was made up of Serbian director Milan Todorovic; Romain Roll, market manager of the Brussels International Fantasy Film Festival; and Paul McEvoy, founder of Horror Channel FrightFest.

Armand Assante, a special guest of the festival, received the honorary trophy Count Dracula.

The German- Canadian coproduction Replace, directed Norbert Keil, received a special mention for its “powerful and very interesting visual style of an emerging talent.”

The Danish production Sunkent Convent, an adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersen novella directed by Michael Panduro, was given the Little Dracula trophy for the best international short film.

OffStage, directed by Andrei Huțuleac, received the Vladutz Trophy for best Romanian short film.

Swiss animation film Ooze, directed by Kilian Vilim, was also awarded a special mention.

Eliberare (Release), a short shot with the mobile phone during the festival, won the Dracula Digital trophy and a EUR 500 award. The short can be seen here.

