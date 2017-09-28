Actor Armand Assante is guest of Dracula Film Festival in Romania

Actor Armand Assante is a special guest of this year’s edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror movies.

The four-time Golden Globe nominee will be present at the festival for a screening of the fantasy horror The Wanderers. The film is directed by Romanian Dragoș Buliga and Assante is cast in the main role. The screening Assante will be attending is scheduled for October 21, starting 20:00, at the Sică Alexandrescu Theater in Brasov.

The fifth edition of the Dracula Film Festival takes place in the central Romania city of Brasov between October 18 and October 22.

The festival will open with a screening of Darren Aronofsky’s film Mother!. The film premiered recently at the Venice Film Festival.

