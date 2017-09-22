Dracula Film Festival opens in central Romania city

The fifth edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror and fantasy films, will take place in the central Romania city of Brasov between October 18 and October 22.

In Brasov, the festival will hold screenings at the Sică Alexandrescu theater, Cinemateca Patria, Cinema One and at Reduta Cultural Center.

The festival will open with a screening of Darren Aronofsky’s film mother!. The film premiered recently at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. The psychological thriller follows the story of a couple who has to deal with the coming of six unexpected guests to their house. The film will premiere in Romania on October 20.

As it did last year, the festival will have a section called Dracula Digital, dedicated to amateurs directing films made on their mobile phones.

The program of the festival is being updated here.

