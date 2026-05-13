Romania’s Dino Parc Râșnov expands with officially certified Forest Museum

Dino Parc Râșnov, the largest dinosaur park in Southeast Europe, has received official approval from Romania’s Culture Ministry for its new Forest Museum, a natural history collection featuring more than 1,300 exhibits. The recognition was granted by the National Commission for Museums and Collections following a scientific evaluation process.

The new museum status confirms the park’s educational and scientific focus, with representatives describing the project as a space dedicated to paleontology, geology, biology, environmental protection, and natural history through scientifically certified exhibits and partnerships with major research institutions.

“For us, the Forest Museum represents the culmination of work that started when we first conceived this project,” said general manager Adrian Apostu. “We wanted to create more than just a dinosaur park; we wanted a museum built on strong scientific partnerships. A place where education and entertainment can coexist, and where new generations can learn with pleasure.”

According to the park’s management, the museum status came after years of collaboration with institutions including the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History, the University of Bucharest, the Geological Institute of Romania, the Brașov County History Museum, Bran National Museum, and Transilvania University of Brașov.

The Forest Museum complements the park’s existing collection of more than 130 life-sized dinosaur replicas certified by specialists. Visitors can also explore exhibits focused on the evolution of life on Earth, geological events, and extinct species.

“From the first dinosaur installed in the forest near Râșnov, I knew we were not dealing with an ordinary park. It was a project that embraced culture and scientific education as its mission, something it has demonstrated year after year,” stated Prof. Dr. Dan Grigorescu, emeritus professor at the Faculty of Geology and Geophysics, University of Bucharest.

“The Baraolt mastodon, the authentic nest of eggs discovered in Tuștea, the life-size reconstruction of Hatzegopteryx, the exhibits about geological events, and the reconstruction of the impact of the large asteroid at Chicxulub in Mexico, believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs - all of these are proof of a genuine vocation, and the Forest Museum is the natural expression of that vocation,” he added.

Located near Râșnov, the park spans four hectares and includes a trail featuring more than 130 scientifically certified dinosaur replicas in natural size. Dino Parc Râșnov was also named Romania’s “Destination of the Year 2025” in the Fun and Adventure category and is the only Romanian attraction included in a ranking of Europe’s top amusement parks by European Best Destinations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)