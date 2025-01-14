Dinosaur park in Romania’s Râșnov receives Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for second year

Dino Parc Râșnov, the open-air museum in central Romania and the largest dinosaur park in southeastern Europe, has received the “Tripadvisor Travelers Choice” award for the second year in a row.

Visitors to the almost 4-hectare park can experience a world of life-sized dinosaurs, with over 125 species, and participate in a variety of activities, including an adventure trail, 9D Cinema, and creative workshops.

The award is granted by Tripadvisor, a leading travel recommendation platform, with the aim of honoring businesses that consistently receive positive reviews, ranking them among the top 10% of listings on the platform globally. It is based on feedback from any community member who visited and posted a genuine review on Tripadvisor within the previous 12 months.

“This award is a reaffirmation of the value of Dino Parc Râșnov, of the services we offer by creating new and spectacular reasons to spend free time. Direct reviews from visitors are important and valuable, and we would like to thank them all for their appreciation,” said Adrian Dănuț Apostu, general manager at Dino Parc Râșnov.

In 2024, Dino Parc Râșnov made it to the podium of the Best Amusement Parks ranking compiled by European Best Destinations. The Romanian park was number 3 on the list, after Disneyland in Paris, France, and Europa-Park in Rust, Germany.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dino Parc Rasnov)