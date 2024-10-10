Romania's Govt. reportedly steps up against green NGOs hindering key energy projects

Prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) reportedly initiated investigations against NGOs opposing key energy projects in Romania, including Greenpeace, at the request of the Ministry for Energy, G4media.ro reported.

Minister of energy Sebastian Burduja has reportedly asked DIICOT to check whether these environmental NGOs opposing the development of energy projects have ties to the Russian Federation. The ministry refused to comment on the topic, saying such investigations would not be public anyway.

However, the ministry confirmed that it remains concerned "with the issue of the systematic blocking of energy projects of vital importance for Romania."

Minister Burduja confirmed such concerns for Antena 3, saying that projects where billions of euros were invested can not be completed because of the "systematic sabotage, orchestrated by two or three non-governmental organisations, financed by I don't know where, but with very good lawyers."

In response, Greenpeace accuses minister Burduja of "publicly attacking and formulating unfounded criminal complaints for an organisation that uses peaceful protest as a way of action against projects that bring harm to the environment and everyone's future."

