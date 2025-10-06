 

Romanian telco Digi completes EUR 300 mln fiber network in Spain

06 October 2025

Romanian telecommunications group Digi Communications (BSE: DIGI) announced that it has completed a EUR 300 million investment with Aberdeen Group to develop the fiber optic network in Spain, which is now covering 2.5 million homes, Economica.net reported.

"The Company informs the market that on October 1, 2025, Digi Spain Telecom and the investment vehicle part of Aberdeen Group completed the fourth round of investment for the development of an FTTH network covering 2,500,000 homes served in Andalusia, Spain, part of the transaction concluded on March 21, 2023. Therefore, the entire investment in the network, worth 300,000,000 euros, has been completed, being borne equally by Digi Spain and Aberdeen, also involving bank financing."

Last year, Digi took out loans of over EUR 130 million to expand its telecommunications networks in Romania, Spain, Portugal, and Belgium. 

In Spain, Digi offers mobile, internet, and landline services, and the plan is for its Spanish subsidiary to be listed on the Stock Exchange next year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

