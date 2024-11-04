Did retailers manage to meet their Black Friday target or not? Find out the results for the first time at European Digital Commerce, on November 18th

News from Companies

The European Digital Commerce (EDC) event, organized by VTEX and Amazon Web Services on November 18th at Nord Events, will be the first major post-Black Friday event in Romania.

Industry leaders, gathering at the event, will analyze this year’s Black Friday campaign performances, offering unique insights into the strategies that drove significant sales growth and how logistics optimization and digitalization enabled the efficient handling of large order volumes.

Black Friday results are expected to exceed the 500-million-euro mark for the first time, despite inflation and lower purchasing power in the market. Romania's ecommerce industry is estimated to surpass 11 billion euros in 2024, continuing its growth.

New top players analyze the digital retail market

The main industry leaders will present the latest trends in ecommerce and digitalization at the European Digital Summit, including innovative ideas, engaging debates, exclusive studies, and hands-on presentations. Quality networking and a relaxing cocktail party will also be part of the event.

In addition to the speakers who have already confirmed their participation from well-known companies such as OBI, KFC, Stanley Black & Decker, Decathlon, Sport Time, Electrolux, Amazon Web Services, VTEX, ITGlobers, XPert Beauty, theMarketer, Innobyte, Iviteb, and Zitec, new names have joined.

Altex, one of Romania's largest electronics and home appliance retailers, and Humana, the second-hand fashion retailer, will share their expertise and present trends in their field.

The most important commerce event of this fall brings together hundreds of participants and dozens of speakers from Romania and abroad. This year's edition will be the most ambitious and comprehensive yet. Register for the In-Person experience if you want to enjoy the event live, take advantage of extraordinary networking sessions, and join the cocktail party at the end of the day.

Moreover, the great actor and director Horațiu Mălăele will take the EDC stage for an exceptional fireside chat!

European Digital Commerce is the premier event for anyone looking to be at the forefront of trends and strategies in digital commerce. The event will provide valuable insights from industry leaders and experts who are shaping the future of digital commerce in Europe. At the same time, it will give participants the chance to build meaningful connections with peers, potential partners, and mentors. Attendees will also discover innovative strategies and technologies that can accelerate business in the digital space, along with visionary stories from keynote speakers with remarkable achievements.

Access to the event is free for retailers, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details and to register for the European Digital Commerce Summit 2024 — hosted by VTEX and AWS Web Services, with main partner theMarketer, and sponsored by ITG, Innobyte, Iviteb, FAN Courier, Zitec, Mastercard, PayU, UpSwing and Netopia Payments — visit the official IC Events website.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

*This is a Press release.