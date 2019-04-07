Transylvania cities get EU funding to modernize public transport

Deva, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, has received a RON 44.8 million (EUR 9.4 million) financing to modernize its local public transport system and purchase ecological vehicles, the Regional Development Agency for Vest Region (ADR Vest) said.

The plan is to develop a non-polluting public transport system in Deva and the surrounding villages. To this end, 26 electric buses will be purchased and 33 charging stations for vehicles will be set up. The project is to be implemented over a period of 24 months, and the value of the non-refundable financing is of RON 37.3 million (EUR 7.8 million).

Meanwhile, Hunedoara will undertake a project to develop the ecological transport in the city. With it, 7 hybrid, plug-in type buses will be purchased, and traffic management, e-ticketing and bike-sharing systems will be implemented. A total of 170 bikes will be available for use in the bike-sharing system, at 5 rental stations.

The project also covers the modernization, refurbishing or expanding of 15 public transport stations, 1.14 sqkm of roads, 1.09 sqkm of bike lanes, and 12.7 sqkm of pedestrian and semi-pedestrian areas. At the same time, 4 crossroads will be modernized, and 49 trees will be planted.

The total value of the investment is of RON 45.7 million (EUR 9.6 million), with RON 42 million (EUR 8.8 million) being the non-refundable financing. The project is to be implemented in 43 months.

