Business

Design contract signed for Fagaras-Brasov highway in Romania

24 August 2021
Public road construction and management company CNAIR has signed the contract for the design of the Fagaras-Brasov highway in central Romania, a 48-km segment of the A3 Transilvania highway. According to transport minister Catalin Drula, the company that got the contract will be in charge of completing the feasibility study and the detailed technical design.

“This segment of the A3 Transilvania highway, 48 km long, was put up for auction this spring, after being abandoned for 10 years,” Drula said on his Facebook page.

The route starts with a road junction that links Codlea with the Ploiesti-Brasov highway and ends near Fagaras through a high-speed intersection that makes the link with the Sibiu-Fagaras highway. In addition, in the area of Brasov, the designer will also ensure the connection with the Brasov-Bacau highway, the minister explained.

“Similar to the A7 - Moldova highway, Fagaras-Brasov will benefit from a complete and complex design. This means that, once this contract ends, the execution of the works will be tendered directly (meaning equipment at the construction site from the first day),” Drula said.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Catalin Drula)

