22 °C
Bucharest
Sep 28, 16:14

Deputy PM wants sculpture similar to Brancusi’s Endless Column erected in Bucharest

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

A sculpture similar to the Endless Column, a masterpiece by Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, could be erected near the Parliament Palace in Bucharest if a proposal of deputy prime minister Paul Stanescu becomes reality.

The Endless Column is located in Targu Jiu, and is part of the Sculptural Ensemble by Constantin Brancusi that also comprises the Table of Silence and the Gate of Kiss.

Stanescu announced this idea at the opening of an exhibition with sculptures made after lost of destroyed works of Constantin Brancusi, which took place at the Olt County Museum in Slatina on Thursday, September 27, local Stirileprotv.ro reported. The sculptures are made by Rodion Gheorghita, who showed Paul Stanescu a document on how the project of the “Endless Column 2” could be implemented, according to a project of Brancusi.

The deputy prime minister said he would discuss this idea with Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

Sculpture by Romanian Brancusi sells for record sum at New York auction

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now