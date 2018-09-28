Deputy PM wants sculpture similar to Brancusi’s Endless Column erected in Bucharest

A sculpture similar to the Endless Column, a masterpiece by Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, could be erected near the Parliament Palace in Bucharest if a proposal of deputy prime minister Paul Stanescu becomes reality.

The Endless Column is located in Targu Jiu, and is part of the Sculptural Ensemble by Constantin Brancusi that also comprises the Table of Silence and the Gate of Kiss.

Stanescu announced this idea at the opening of an exhibition with sculptures made after lost of destroyed works of Constantin Brancusi, which took place at the Olt County Museum in Slatina on Thursday, September 27, local Stirileprotv.ro reported. The sculptures are made by Rodion Gheorghita, who showed Paul Stanescu a document on how the project of the “Endless Column 2” could be implemented, according to a project of Brancusi.

The deputy prime minister said he would discuss this idea with Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

Irina Marica, [email protected]