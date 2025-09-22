Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman expands into neighbouring Moldova

Dedeman, Romania’s largest home improvement and construction retailer, announced on Monday, September 22, that it will expand into the Republic of Moldova, marking its first entry into the neighboring market. The company said its presence across the border will deepen economic links between the two countries and confirm Moldova’s growing attractiveness for major foreign investors.

The decision follows high-level talks between Dedeman’s leadership and Moldovan prime minister Dorin Recean, whose pro-European government has been promoting reforms and investment opportunities.

“Moldova is a market with real growth potential and a country that is ready to become part of the European Union. This investment reflects our confidence in the future, stability and economic prospects of the country, as well as our desire to contribute to the development of local communities,” Dedeman president Dragoș Pavăl said in a statement.

The company said its Moldovan operations will generate a multiplier effect in the economy through partnerships with local producers and distributors, while introducing European standards in retail and logistics. Dedeman also pledged significant fiscal and social contributions, as well as training programs to transfer know-how to Moldovan employees.

Founded in Bacău in 1992 by brothers Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, Dedeman currently operates 64 stores in Romania with over 13,500 employees and reported revenues of EUR 2.65 billion. The retailer plans to open its 65th store in Mediaș by the end of this year and expand to Giurgiu in 2026, achieving nationwide coverage.

Dedeman has also stepped up its regional expansion in recent years. In 2025, its parent group Pavăl Holding acquired Praktiker Hellas in Greece, one of the region’s largest DIY retail transactions, following earlier investments in tourism.

The Moldovan expansion, Dedeman said, is a “natural continuation” of this international strategy.

“For us, coming to Moldova is not just a business move, but the fulfillment of a long-standing wish. Given that Dedeman was founded in Bacău, only 150 kilometers from the border, this expansion has always felt like a natural step,” Dragoș Pavăl said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dedeman)