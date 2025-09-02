DIY retailer Hornbach opens fourth store in Bucharest, plans network expansion

DIY retailer Hornbach announced the opening of its fourth store in Bucharest, the tenth in the company's local network, following a EUR 48 million investment. The amount also includes the initial stock of goods.

The store, located in the Colentina neighborhood of Bucharest, is built on a plot of land with an area of ​​over 45,000 sqm, and the total sales space exceeds 18,000 sqm. This includes the drive-in area, which covers over 4,900 sqm, and the garden area, with an area of ​​over 4,700 sqm, along with departments specialized in pet shop & aquaristics and interior design.

Around the store, 515 parking spaces have been set up, some of which are equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as over 14,700 sqm of green spaces: 12,476 sqm on the ground, 1,902 sqm integrated into parking lots, and 358 sqm intended for trees planted between the parking lots, the company said.

The opening of the Colentina store is part of the retailer's expansion plan, aimed at covering all key areas of the capital.

"Since entering Romania, Hornbach has aimed to be present in all important areas of Bucharest. We already have stores in the southern (Berceni), western (Militari), and northern (Balotesti) areas, and, with this opening, we complete our presence in the capital, covering the eastern area of ​​the city for the first time," Radu Oniga, GM of Hornbach Romania, said.

The company is preparing the inauguration of the second store in Timișoara, scheduled for this autumn. It is also looking at opening six more stores in the next two to four years.

Hornbach Group is an independent, family-run DIY concern, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It generated net sales of EUR 6.2 billion in the financial year 2024/25.

In Romania, it owns nine brick-and-mortar stores, in Bucharest Berceni, Bucharest Militari, Bucharest Balotești, Brașov, Timișoara, Sibiu, Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, and Constanța, and an online store.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com