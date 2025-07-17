Romania’s Dedeman makes first international move with acquisition of Praktiker Hellas in Greece

Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle of Romania’s Pavăl family and owner of leading home improvement retailer Dedeman, has acquired Praktiker Hellas, the top DIY chain in Greece. The deal, estimated at EUR 120-130 million according to Profit.ro, marks Dedeman’s first step beyond Romania’s borders.

With 17 physical stores, a robust online platform, and a portfolio of over 50,000 products, Praktiker Hellas has been a known brand in Greece’s home and garden retail sector since 1991. The company employs more than 1,200 people.

“This is a long-awaited step for us. Today, our dream becomes reality,” said Dragoș Pavăl, chairman of Dedeman. “We’re proud that a 100% Romanian brand can now cross borders and share the values that have always guided us: respect for people, honest work, and team spirit.”

As part of the strategic transaction, Pavăl Holding also signed a preliminary agreement with Eurobank to purchase all properties currently leased by Praktiker Hellas. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s long-term operational stability and control over key assets, a critical factor in the acquisition decision.

The acquisition will be financed entirely from Pavăl Holding’s own capital.

The expansion into Greece does not signal a shift away from Romania, the company said. Dedeman will continue to invest locally, with construction on a new store in Mediaș set to begin soon.

Praktiker Hellas, part of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited since 2014, has undergone significant transformation over the past four and a half years. Its recent strategy has strengthened the brand’s position, accelerated store expansion, and enhanced omnichannel capabilities.

The company’s specialized division, Praktiker Business, serves both individual consumers and corporate clients, reaching 99% of modern household needs across Greece.

Pavăl Holding is Romania’s largest locally owned business group, with investments spanning retail, real estate, industry, agriculture, energy, services, and tourism. Dedeman, founded in 1992 by brothers Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, operates 64 stores and five logistics centers across Romania, employs over 13,500 people, and reported annual revenues of EUR 2.65 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dedeman)