A day of celebration and giving back – Cambridge School of Bucharest’s Summer Fair

As the academic year winds down, Cambridge School of Bucharest community came together for one of its most beloved traditions: the annual Summer Fair. This year’s event was even more special, as it marked the 30-year anniversary of the school. What began as a modest educational institution has, over the decades, flourished into one of Romania’s leading schools, known for its commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and fostering a strong sense of belonging.

The Summer Fair is a day that brings the entire CSB community together – students, parents, alumni, staff, and partners – to celebrate the school’s spirit and values. But it is also a day dedicated to generosity and giving back. Proceeds from the event supported Hospice Casa Speranței, a respected NGO in Romania that provides palliative care to individuals in need. The importance of this cause was woven throughout the day’s activities, underscoring CSB’s dedication to not only nurturing its students but also supporting the wider community.

The fair was made possible thanks to the generous support of the event’s sponsors – NUSCO, Fundația Alfa, and Rovere – who played an integral role in bringing this day to life. Their contributions, along with those of numerous other donors and partners, ensured that the fair was not just a celebration but also a meaningful fundraiser.

The atmosphere on campus was lively and warm. Picnic blankets and bean bags were scattered across the school’s green lawns and outdoor spaces, creating inviting spots for families to relax, chat, and enjoy the day together. Local businesses and craftspeople set up colourful stalls, offering everything from handmade jewellery and art to gourmet food and refreshing drinks.

Throughout the day, there was a vibrant array of activities and performances. The Zumba Moms from Ploiești energised the crowd with their dynamic dance routines, bringing a burst of movement and music to the fair. Afterwards, CSB’s own after-school ballet and karate clubs took to the stage, showcasing the dedication and talent that students had developed throughout the year. These performances highlighted the school’s commitment to fostering creativity, discipline, and teamwork.

The younger children were especially delighted by the games, activities and facepainting organised by CSB’s staff, with the support of student volunteers. From ring tosses to bean bag throws, the games were a lively focal point of the fair, offering laughter and friendly competition.

One of the most anticipated events of the day was the raffle. The generous donations of prizes by sponsors and partners, ranging from luxury trips abroad and state-of-the-art laptops to smartphones and smart watches, from Obsentum, Horia Tecau, Oliveto, Black by Doncafe, Luxury Dental Clinic, Love You Choux, Hard-Cour, Oh Da!, Cryptodata, Sunrise Yoga, Core and More Pilates, The Royal Family of Romania, Reinsta, Sunrise Villa and Anima Wings, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement. Each raffle ticket purchased was another step towards supporting the important work of Hospice Casa Speranței, adding a meaningful layer to the fun.

The sense of community was palpable throughout the day. Staff members, many of whom have been part of CSB’s journey for decades, were on hand to help run activities and catch up with former students. It was a day where the past, present, and future of CSB came together, illustrating the school’s ethos of connection and belonging.

For many attendees, the highlight of the day was simply the chance to come together and enjoy the warmth of the community.

As the day drew to a close, there was a collective sense of pride in what the community had achieved. Equally important was the reminder of how much can be accomplished when people come together with a shared purpose.

Looking ahead, the success of this year’s Summer Fair is a testament to the strength of the CSB community and the enduring values that have guided the school since its founding. CSB’s story has always been about more than just academics. It is a story of resilience, growth, and a commitment to making a positive difference in the world.

The school extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this day – the sponsors, donors, partners, staff, students, alumni, and all the families who joined in the celebration. Together, they created a day that not only honoured CSB’s 30-year anniversary but also exemplified the power of community, compassion, and shared purpose.

