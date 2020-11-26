NGO plans to build intensive care unit for fire-damaged hospital in northern Romania

Local NGO Dăruiește Viață, known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest, plans to build a modular intensive care department for the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, where ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care unit two weeks ago.

Oana Gheorghiu, one of the NGO’s founders, explained in a Facebook post that they visited Piatra Neamț and met with representatives of the Neamț County Council to discuss the options.

“The Piatra Neamț County Hospital needs help; Covid-19 patients with severe forms of the illness, and not only, need to have access to intensive care services. We were here with a team of plumbing, electrical network, ventilation, and medical gas supply specialists to find the best solutions. The best solution is a modular ICU hospital, with all the facilities of such a medical service, to be set up in the courtyard of the county hospital,” she explained.

Dăruiește Viață recently opened the fundraising campaign for the second building of the Marie Curie children’s hospital in Bucharest.

After erecting a pediatric oncology hospital, the association decided to expand the project and completely refurbish the Marie Curie children’s hospital to provide treatment for all children admitted here, regardless of the pathology.

The NGO also built a modular hospital for coronavirus patients in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest and is working on setting up a mobile unit for the triage and ambulatory treatment of oncology patients at the Sibiu County Hospital.

