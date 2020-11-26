Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:49
Social

NGO plans to build intensive care unit for fire-damaged hospital in northern Romania

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local NGO Dăruiește Viață, known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest, plans to build a modular intensive care department for the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, where ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care unit two weeks ago.

Oana Gheorghiu, one of the NGO’s founders, explained in a Facebook post that they visited Piatra Neamț and met with representatives of the Neamț County Council to discuss the options.

“The Piatra Neamț County Hospital needs help; Covid-19 patients with severe forms of the illness, and not only, need to have access to intensive care services. We were here with a team of plumbing, electrical network, ventilation, and medical gas supply specialists to find the best solutions. The best solution is a modular ICU hospital, with all the facilities of such a medical service, to be set up in the courtyard of the county hospital,” she explained.

 

Azi am fost la Piatra Neamț. De fapt încă suntem aici. Spitalul Județean Piatra Neamț are nevoie de ajutor, pacienții cu...

Posted by Oana Gheorghiu on Monday, November 23, 2020

Dăruiește Viață recently opened the fundraising campaign for the second building of the Marie Curie children’s hospital in Bucharest. 

After erecting a pediatric oncology hospital, the association decided to expand the project and completely refurbish the Marie Curie children’s hospital to provide treatment for all children admitted here, regardless of the pathology.

The NGO also built a modular hospital for coronavirus patients in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest and is working on setting up a mobile unit for the triage and ambulatory treatment of oncology patients at the Sibiu County Hospital.

(Photo: Patrick Slezak/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:49
Social

NGO plans to build intensive care unit for fire-damaged hospital in northern Romania

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local NGO Dăruiește Viață, known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest, plans to build a modular intensive care department for the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, where ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care unit two weeks ago.

Oana Gheorghiu, one of the NGO’s founders, explained in a Facebook post that they visited Piatra Neamț and met with representatives of the Neamț County Council to discuss the options.

“The Piatra Neamț County Hospital needs help; Covid-19 patients with severe forms of the illness, and not only, need to have access to intensive care services. We were here with a team of plumbing, electrical network, ventilation, and medical gas supply specialists to find the best solutions. The best solution is a modular ICU hospital, with all the facilities of such a medical service, to be set up in the courtyard of the county hospital,” she explained.

 

Azi am fost la Piatra Neamț. De fapt încă suntem aici. Spitalul Județean Piatra Neamț are nevoie de ajutor, pacienții cu...

Posted by Oana Gheorghiu on Monday, November 23, 2020

Dăruiește Viață recently opened the fundraising campaign for the second building of the Marie Curie children’s hospital in Bucharest. 

After erecting a pediatric oncology hospital, the association decided to expand the project and completely refurbish the Marie Curie children’s hospital to provide treatment for all children admitted here, regardless of the pathology.

The NGO also built a modular hospital for coronavirus patients in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest and is working on setting up a mobile unit for the triage and ambulatory treatment of oncology patients at the Sibiu County Hospital.

(Photo: Patrick Slezak/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital